Man breaks into Pickle’s Drug Store in Kosciusko

It is advised to be on the lookout for a Black BMW with a Cannon dealer tag.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WCBI) – At approximately 5:00 a.m. on March 23, Pickle’s Drug Store in Kosciusko was broken into.

According to Breezy News, the suspect broke the glass out of the front door and went into the building.

When KPD officers arrived on the scene, the suspect was coming out of the store.

The suspect got into his car and hit one of the officers with the car.

Officers went after the vehicle from downtown Kosciusko to Highway 12 but were unable to catch the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is advised to be on the lookout for a Black BMW with a Cannon dealer tag.

Anyone with any information should contact Crimestoppers or use the P3 tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X