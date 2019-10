NOXBUEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of ditching a stolen golf cart while on a run for freedom has been indicted.

William Libby was charged with escape. A Noxubee County grand jury indicted him on the charge after the July 1 incident.

Libby was assigned to the Noxubee County Community Work Center and had been at Pine Wood Golf Course before running.

He was caught in a wooded area about an hour after his escape.

Libby could face seven years for an escape charge.