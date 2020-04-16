Man charged after electronics destroyed in LCSO lobby

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies accused a man of destroying several electronics in the sheriff’s office lobby.

Now, he’s facing felony charges.

- Advertisement -

Joshua Lazore, 25, was charged with Felony Destruction of Public Property.

Deputies said Lazore entered the lobby of lee county sheriff’s office wanting to turn himself in.

There were no active warrants for him.

Lazore returned a second time with the same request.

Tha’s when deputies asked Lazore to leave because the lobby was closed.

When Lazore walked in the third time he allegedly threw a computer on the floor.

He also was accused of using a chair to destroy two flat-screen TVs and a touch screen kiosk for inmate commissary.

Investigators alleged Lazore told them he considered assaulting deputies.