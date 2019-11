OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County investigators made a domestic violence arrest.

Casey Tate was charged with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies were called to Pike Road on Sunday afternoon.

The female victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Investigators said based on the injuries she sustained, Tate was arrested.

He remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.