Man charged for felony drug possession in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man already wanted for drug charges adds a few more to the list.

North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents and Tupelo Police officers, acting on complaints of possible drug dealing in an area of Tupelo, pulled over a rental vehicle.

A search of that vehicle reportedly turned up felony amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Three guns were also found; two of them had been reported stolen.

An occupant of the vehicle, Jeremy Stephan McGee, also had 2 active warrants for previous charges of Fentanyl trafficking and possession.

McGee is also a convicted felon.

He was arrested at the scene. Along with the two outstanding warrants, McGee faces new charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Cocaine, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Other charges are also possible.

He was already out on bond at the time.

A Municipal Court Judge ordered him to be held without bond on the new charges.

