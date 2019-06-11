Man charged in Amory police officer dragging incident

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory police officer was injured after being dragged by a car, Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Crump, of Aberdeen, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and felony fleeing.

He remains in the Monroe County jail.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the officer responded to a call about a vehicle parked on private property on Pope Street.

The unidentified patrolman was talking to Crump, when the Aberdeen man sped away.

The officer was dragged a short distance.

Other police arrived to chase after Crump. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The officer had minor injuries.