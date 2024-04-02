Man charged in connection with shooting now faces new charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man charged in connection with a Columbus shooting picks up a new charge.
Kerry Smith is now charged with armed robbery. That is in addition to his aggravated assault charge.
Smith is accused of being the gunman in a March 5 shooting, near 10th Street and Fifth Avenue North.
Police believe an argument led to the gunfire.
The victim was shot multiple times.
A Columbus police spokesperson said investigators added the new charge after speaking with the victim and learning some money was taken the night of the shooting.
Smith remains in jail.