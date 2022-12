Man charged in Oktibbeha County with child sex crime

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicts Walter Brown on a child sex crime.

The 71-year-old is charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.

Prosecutors allege Brown touched a child under the age of 16.

The reported incident happened in November 2021.

No court date has been set for Brown.

