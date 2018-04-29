Man Charged With Murder In The Death Of Shawn Stricklin

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been charged with murder in the death of 26-year old Shawn Stricklin.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Communications Director Warren Strain says 31-year old James Dustin Nixon is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $100,000 bond following an initial court appearance on Sunday.

Nixon lived off Highway 12 in Starkville, near the Longview Community.

Sources tell us Stricklin, of Ackerman, was found on the side of Highway 12, a quarter of a mile past the new Dollar General in Longview.

The Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.