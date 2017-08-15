Video: Man Charged In Teen Murder

ABERDEEN (WCBI) – An arrest has been made in the murder of an Aberdeen teenager. 26 year old D’Byron Rodgers was picked up Tuesday afternoon in connection with the July 9th shooting of LaQuinton Walker.

Chief Henry Randle says investigators narrowed their focus to Rodgers after a series of interviews along with physical evidence implicated Rodgers. That evidence includes the suspected murder weapon and shell casings found at the murder scene. Randle says testing shows those casings came from the gun recovered. Bond has not been set for Rodgers at this time.