Man charged with 12 counts of sexual battery of a minor
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on the run and facing child sex crimes in Clay County is in jail.
31-year-old Logan Stevenson is charged with 12 counts of sexual battery of a minor.
His girlfriend, Kristen Lawhead, is charged with hindering prosecution.
Sheriff Eddie Scott says deputies arrested the couple at a West Point motel last night.
Scott believes Stevenson has been hiding out at several places across the Southeast.
Stevenson is accused of having sex with a juvenile.
The victim’s age is not being released.
More charges are possible.