Man charged with 12 counts of sexual battery of a minor

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on the run and facing child sex crimes in Clay County is in jail.

31-year-old Logan Stevenson is charged with 12 counts of sexual battery of a minor.

His girlfriend, Kristen Lawhead, is charged with hindering prosecution.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says deputies arrested the couple at a West Point motel last night.

Scott believes Stevenson has been hiding out at several places across the Southeast.

Stevenson is accused of having sex with a juvenile.

The victim’s age is not being released.

More charges are possible.