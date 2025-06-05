Man charged with 1st-degree arson in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has arrested a man charged with Arson-1st Degree.

On May 25, officers responded to 2007 Wayne Drive about an arson investigation.

Upon arrival, officers were told that an empty home had been intentionally set on fire.

Tupelo Police Detectives and Tupelo Fire Investigators identified a person of interest.

After further investigation, 45-year-old Christopher Malone of Clarksdale was arrested and charged with Arson – 1st Degree on June 3.

Malone is being held without bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

