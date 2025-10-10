Man charged with 4 counts of child porn possession in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long investigation by Lee County Internet Crimes Against Children investigators has resulted in the arrest of a Mooreville man.

James Paul Gann was arrested on Wednesday, October 8, and charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The ICAC investigators received information about possible child exploitation in the area.

In the course of the investigation, they gathered several pieces of evidence that they said pointed to a single suspect.

Gann’s bond has been set at $250,000.

The investigation is still open, and more charges are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.