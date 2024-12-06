Man charged with aggravated assault after a shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun City man has been accused of shooting someone in Oxford.

28-year-old Jowan Walker was charged with aggravated assault.

Oxford Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening, December 5, in the 100 block of Ed Perry Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and remains stable.

Walker was later arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

His bond has not been set.

Investigations continue.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X