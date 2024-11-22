Man charged with aggravated assault after a standoff in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Plantersville man is facing charges after a standoff with Lee County deputies.

33-year-old Justin Darby was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

In a social media post, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said it attempted to serve Darby with an arrested warrant and a court-ordered removal on November 21.

The incident happened on Road 1149, in Plantersville.

Deputies say Darby barricaded himself inside a bedroom of the home and refused to come out.

The standoff lasted over an hour and the SWAT Team was called in.

His bond was denied.

Darby will be presented as a habitual offender to the Lee County Grand Jury.

