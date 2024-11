Man charged with aggravated assault after shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A Columbus shooting suspect is indicted by a grand jury.

Jerome Abrams was charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened this past August, on 17th Street North.

One person was injured.

Police said there was a fight before gunshots were fired.

No trial date has been set.

