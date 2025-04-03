Man charged with aggravated assault after shots fired in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument leads to gunfire; now, a Tupelo man is in the Lee County Jail.

Saturday, March 29, Tupelo Police were called shots fired on Robert Kennedy Drive.

When they got there, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that the victim and at least one other person were arguing before the shots were fired.

Police identified a suspect, Zicais Silas.

He was arrested later that day and charged with Aggravated Assault.

A city judge ordered him to be held without bond

