Man charged with Aggravated assault in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is adding more charges to his rap sheet in Ackerman.

On March 13, Ackerman Police arrested Eddie Triplett.

Triplett is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon by a felon.

The incident happened within the city limits of Ackerman.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.