OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police made an arrest in a March shooting.

28-year-old Johnny Thompson was charged with aggravated assault.

OPD said the shooting happened on March 18 in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard.

There was an argument before the gunfire.

The victim had a non-life-threatening wound.

Thompson’s bond was set at $25,000.

