Man charged with aggravated assault in stabbing incident in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in a stabbing incident in Columbus is in jail.

58-year-old Isiam Perkins was charged with aggravated assault.

He had been on the run since Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 on 23rd Avenue North.

Investigators said Perkins and the victim were in an argument about yard work when the altercation turned physical. Perkins reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife and ran from the scene.

Columbus police continue to investigate the incident.

