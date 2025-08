Man charged with aggravated assault in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest in a stabbing investigation.

30-year-old Rodvalan Word was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

In information released today, TPD said the incident happened on July 26 at a West Main Street apartment.

The victim had several stab wounds to their back.

A few days later, Word was officially charged.

His bond was set at $75,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.