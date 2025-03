Man charged with aggravated domestic violence in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man arrested earlier this month has his charges upgraded.

On March 9, Tupelo Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

They located a suspect, Joshua K. Larsen.

After talking to the victim, they arrested Larsen for Domestic Violence.

On March 18th, after further investigation, police charged Larsen with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

A Municipal Court Judge has set his bond at $50,000.

