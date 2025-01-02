Man charged with armed robbery at a vape shop in Noxapater

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man rings in the new year behind bars after his reported plan went up in smoke.

Walter McCann was charged with armed robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins said deputies were called to CK’s Vape Shop, on Highway 15 in Noxapater, on Wednesday night.

A man wearing a mask went into the store with a revolver handgun and demanded money.

The store clerk gave the man cash from the register. The suspect then ran away.

Video surveillance and other evidence led deputies to McCann at a home in Noxapater.

Perkins told WCBI that evidence was found at the house connecting McCann to the crime.

A bond has not been set for McCann.

