MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police have arrested a man believed to be behind a morning time drug deal gone bad.

Derrick Cotton, 32, was charged with armed robbery.

Officers were called to a downtown store about a person being robbed, about 9 a.m. this past Thursday.

Police Chief Devine Beck said a drug deal is what led up to Cotton pulling out a gun and taking some drugs.

Cotton is out on bond.