Man charged with arson after setting abandoned house on fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of setting an abandoned house on fire.

Marty Atkins is now charged with arson.

The blaze happened Wednesday night in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road.

When deputies arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies found Atkins in the area and he admitted to setting the fire.

Bond has not been set at this time.

