Man charged with attempted murder in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County shooting leaves one man fighting for his life and another man in jail.

Terricous Cassey has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of a felon carrying a concealed weapon.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the shooting happened on the side of Highway 341, about four miles north of Vardaman, about 8:15 pm on Thursday.

The victim and two other people were inside the vehicle. Cassey was reportedly standing on the side of the road.

Deputies believe the victim was shot seven to nine times. The others in the car were shot at but uninjured.

Pollan told WCBI that the people involved knew each other, but the motive is still unclear.

The victim was driven to the Dollar General in Vardaman to meet law enforcement and EMS.

Cassey remains in the Calhoun County jail.

