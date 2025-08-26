Man charged with attempted murder in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a Friday night shooting.

According to Starkville Police, at around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 22, shots were fired from the parking lot of The Block, 625 South Montgomery Street.

A round hit a man in the parking lot of the Social Block on 109 Locksley Way.

Chief Mark Ballard said this is a tough case, and the initial motive is unknown.

After bringing in extra manpower, going through video, talking to witnesses, and examining other evidence, Ballard said the investigation determined these were not stray bullets, but the victim was not the intended target.

The suspect believed the victim was someone else.

On Sunday afternoon, August 22, 21-year-old Marshall Overstreet of Starkville was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He is being held on a $5 million bond.

SPD believes he is the primary party, but they do not believe he acted alone.

More arrests are expected.

Ballard said this has caused concerns for residents, students, and families, as the person was injured in a place where they should feel safe.

He said determining a motive has been the biggest challenge, but technology has helped them in the investigation.

“While there are always going to be traditional means of driving investigations, nothing was more valuable to us than technology. If you are an apartment owner, a business owner, if you are someone out there who has the capability of putting up a camera, please do so. These cameras are absolutely instrumental when the suspects decide to strike, and no one knows anything,” Chief Ballard said. “We did not have a lot on this at all. But by fighting, scratching, pulling every ounce of energy we had into this, the case started breaking free into Saturday. And on Sunday, we had a good idea of what occurred. ”

The department has met with the victim, and Ballard says the victim is in critical condition.

This is still an active investigation.

Ballard says there will be increased patrol in the area and throughout the city to deter criminal element.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the Mississippi State Police Department assisted in the case.

If you have any additional information, you can contact Starkville PD or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

