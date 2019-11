BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies made an auto break-in arrest.

Troy Winters, 44, was charged with three counts of auto burglary.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said investigators were called to a Bruce business about the break-ins.

Through evidence, Winters was found and arrested.

Winters was is on probation after pleading guilty to a meth possession charge.

Now, he has a hold on him and remains in jail.