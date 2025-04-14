Man charged with child pornography possession in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – A Kindergarten Assistant has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Benjamin Wilkes’s home in Courtland, Mississippi, on Friday, April 11.

Wilkes, who is 30 years old, was charged with possession and access with intent to view and transportation of child pornography.

Wilkes was listed as an assistant at Batesville Elementary School.

The South Panola School District sent out a statement on Facebook saying, “The South Panola School District has been notified of a current investigation that involves an employee. The subject of the investigation is no longer employed by the South Panola School District as of April 11, 2025. Based on the current information provided by law enforcement, the matter being investigated does not involve any South Panola students.”

