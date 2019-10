STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police charged a man with a child sex crime.

Jessie Lee Carter was charged with molestation.

Court documents alleged Carter touched a child under the age of 18. Investigators said Carter was in a position of authority of the victim.

Child Protective Services was also involved in the case.

Carter remains in jail on a $10,000 bond and a hold from a sheriff’s department in Georgia.