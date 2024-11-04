Man charged with drive-by shooting on Halloween in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police made an arrest in a scary Halloween drive-by shooting.

20-year-old Timothy Hervey, of Oxford, was charged with drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Hurricane Lane on October 31.

A vehicle was struck by bullets. Officers also found shell casings at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives found out Hervey was a suspect in a recent burglary in the same county.

When he was arrested a stolen firearm from the burglary was found.

OPD said that ammunition found with the gun is consistent with they type used at the shooting.

Hervey remains in jail.

