Man charged with drug possession in correctional facility in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies made a drug bust earlier this week, but they didn’t have to take the suspect far. He was already in jail.

During a search of the county work center on Sunday, corrections officers and deputies found a white substance in one of the bunks.

It is believed to be methamphetamine.

42-year-old Luneal Dobbs of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Dobbs’ bond was set at $5,000.

