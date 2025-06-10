Man charged with felony carjacking in Monroe County

crime cop car

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information on a story we first brought you on June 9.

An Amory man is now facing more charges in Monroe County.

Zacchaeus Vasser has been charged with one count of Felony carjacking.

On June 5, MCSO deputies were dispatched to Highway 6 near Nettleton regarding an assault on a stolen vehicle.

The caller told law enforcement that Vasser allegedly emerged from the back of her SUV while she was driving down the highway and began choking her.

Deputies returned the victim to her home in Amory, and witnesses identified Vasser as the carjacking suspect.

Tracking dogs were deployed after a tip to 911 about the location of the carjacked vehicle.

Vasser was arrested without incident.

He is being charged with Sexual Battery for a Child under the age of 14 and Possession of a Controlled Substance by Amory PD, on top of his carjacking charge by MCSO.

His bond was set at $100,000.

He currently has a hold on him from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

