Man charged with Felony Domestic Violence in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man has been charged after Prentiss County deputies served a felony warrant on Watertank Road.

49-year-old Joel D. Koenig was charged with Felony Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.

This charge consists of strangulation or attempted strangulation of a victim who is in a current relationship or has been in a prior relationship with Koenig.

The bond is set at $10,000, with a no-contact order with the victim

The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

