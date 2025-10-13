Man charged with felony embezzlement in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man has been accused of taking more than the employee discount at his workplace.

On Wednesday, October 8, Tupelo Police were called to a business on North Eason Boulevard about a possible case of embezzlement.

The victim reported to officers that an employee had stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 from the business.

After further investigation, police arrested Malcolm Hall on Friday, October 10.

Hall has been charged with one count of Felony Embezzlement.

His bond was set at $4,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X