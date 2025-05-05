Man charged with felony fleeing in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase and an arrest.

Last Thursday, May 1, Tupelo police officers attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation on Mitchell Road near Willie Moore Road.

Instead of pulling over, the driver sped off, leading officers on a chase through Southwest Tupelo.

As police approached Eason Boulevard and South Green Street, they called off the pursuit because of safety concerns.

A short time later, they say the vehicle on Feemster Lake Road, and attempted another stop.

This led to another, shorter chase, but the driver, identified as James D. Kimble, lost control.

He was arrested and charged with several misdemeanors at that time.

He was later charged with Felony Fleeing.

A judge set Kimble’s bond at $50,000.

