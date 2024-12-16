Man charged with felony fleeing in Tupelo, MS

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The second time’s a charm for Tupelo Police in search of a suspect.

On November 26th, Tupelo Police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the Eason Boulevard area for an equipment violation.

The driver fled at a high rate of speed, reportedly passing other vehicles using the shoulder and the median.

T-P-D suspended the chase out of concern for the safety of the public.

On December 12, officers reportedly spotted the same suspect vehicle, with the same equipment violation, and again attempted to pull it over.

The suspect, Lenoris G. Moore of Okolona, ran again, but this time was caught in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Moore was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing.

His bond was set at $75,000.

