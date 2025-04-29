Man charged with felony fleeing in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man found out the hard way that sometimes it’s just better to take the ticket.

A little after midnight on Sunday morning, April 27, Tupelo Police officers attempted to pull a car over for a traffic violation on North Green Street near Fields Lane.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver took off, leading them on a pursuit through North Tupelo.

That chase ended when the driver, identified as James A. Young, lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole on North Front Street.

Young was given medical treatment at the scene and then arrested.

He is being charged with one count of Felony Fleeing.

