Man charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony fleeing

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies said a man was throwing drugs out the window, narrowly missing children playing, while running from law enforcement.

28-year-old Eldridge Pete Langford III is charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony fleeing.

The sheriff’s department’s Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group or STING Unit was doing surveillance in the area of 17th Street South and Bell Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies saw a suspicious vehicle and approached it. The driver sped off and finally stopped in the 1600 block of Highway 69.

Hawkins told WCBI that Langford threw drugs out of the window during the pursuit that were later recovered.

He also nearly hit two vehicles head-on during the pursuit.

Bond has not been set at this time.

