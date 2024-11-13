Man charged with first degree murder in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An elderly Oxford man has been arrested after a deadly shooting.

89-year-old Herman Slack was charged with first degree murder.

Oxford police were called to the 200 block of Herman Drive the morning of November 12, about a possible gunshot victim.

First responders tried to save the victim but they died at the scene.

No information has been released about that person.

OPD said the investigation is ongoing and more details could be released at a later time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.