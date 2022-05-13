Man charged with grand larceny and failure to stop

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man police say was spotted in the act of stealing a car and then running from the police is facing charges.

Officers responded to the call around 2 o’clock Thursday morning on Eckford Drive.

They saw the car a short time later a tried to stop it. The suspect, 38-year-old Donnell Riley, led them on a short chase before getting out of the car at an apartment complex and running.

He was later arrested and charged with grand larceny and failure to stop.

Riley is in the Oktibbeha County Jail awaiting bond.