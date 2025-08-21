Man charged with grooming a child in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man has been charged with a relatively new crime.

49-year-old Jason Clayton was charged with grooming of a child in Lee County.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said his deputies took a report about a man who allegedly made inappropriate comments about a child.

Itawamba County deputies arrested the Mantachie man.

Clayton was under investigation there on an unrelated case. He was also on probation.

A bond will be set once Clayton is booked in Lee County.

