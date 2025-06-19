Man charged with home invasion/drug arrest in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused burglar may have picked the wrong home to break into.

Late last week, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office was called to a burglary in progress at a home on Highway 366.

The caller told dispatchers the homeowner was holding the suspect at gunpoint inside the house.

Sheriff Randy Tolar, along with a deputy and an investigator, responded to the call.

They arrested James O’Neal Nabors of West Point.

Nabors is charged with Home Invasion and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A Justice Court Judge set his bond at $10,000.

