Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Webster County over the weekend left one man dead. The other has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

It happened near the Clarkson Community.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore told WCBI the two men knew each other and were known to shoot guns together.

His investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

“Somewhere around midnight Saturday night approximately, we received a call here at S.O. and our officers were dispatched to a location on Mantee-Clarkson Road. And we had a report of a shooting there. When our officers arrived there, one individual was found deceased from a gunshot wound,” said Webster County Sheriff David Gore.

The Sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the people involved at this time.

But Sheriff Gore says his deputies have completed their investigation.

