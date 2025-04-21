Man charged with kidnapping and domestic violence in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man charged with kidnapping and domestic violence.

Sheriff Mike Perkins tells WCBI the son of the victim went to check on his mother and found her with injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and released a few hours later.

After further investigation, Benjamin K. Clark was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence.

Perkins says Clark refused to let the victim leave or call for help.

Bond was set at $5,000.

