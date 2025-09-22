Man charged with murder after a shooting in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department said a weekend shooting left one man dead and another charged with murder.

Deputies said they were called to Chubby’s on Prairie Point Road just after 1:30 am on Saturday, September 20.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Demetrius Prince dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Tavaris Taylor, in Tupelo.

He is now charged with murder and is being held in the Noxubee County Jail.

“But we received a tip that he was there at the Tupelo. What? Mississippi hospital in Tupelo, Mississippi. he was in the area when we received that call. My dad, along with me, got up and we headed right towards Tupelo to detain that individual,” said Noxubee County Sheriff Dontevis Smith.

The sheriff is asking the public to come forward with any information, stressing that community cooperation is key in solving cases.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.

