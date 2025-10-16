Man charged with murder after weekend shooting in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the weekend shooting at Alcorn State University that left one person dead and two others injured.

26-year-old Taevion Doss has been charged with one count of Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of a Weapon on School Property.

29-year-old Brekyra Fisher was killed in the shooting near the Industrial Technology Building on the ASU campus in Lorman.

The shooting happened during Saturday evening’s homecoming activities.

Taevion Doss is in the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is still open.

