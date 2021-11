Man charged with murder in 2020 trial beginning

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial begins today in Winston County.

Michael Jones is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Malik Hudson.

Hudson was shot in April 2020 at Ivy Apartments and later died at a Jackson hospital.

Jones, who is from Gulfport, later turned himself into Louisville police.

The trial is expected to continue all week.