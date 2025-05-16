Man charged with possession of cocaine in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A routine patrol ends up being more than just a walk in the park for Booneville Police.

On their regular patrol of City Park, off of General Collins Drive, Booneville officers came upon a suspicious vehicle and suspicious person.

They were able to identify the person as Cadman Demar Williams of Booneville.

Williams reportedly had drugs with him.

The case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators charged Williams with one count each of Possession of Powder Cocaine and Possession of Crack Cocaine.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

