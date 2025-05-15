Man charged with possession of drugs in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 911 call for help leads to drug charges in Prentiss County.

Early Tuesday morning, on May 13, Prentiss County deputies responded to a home on County Road 80-61 for a report of someone holding a gun to the caller’s girlfriend’s head.

Deputies were unable to find evidence of that crime, but did reportedly find something else – drugs.

They arrested Charles Wayne Thornton, Jr. of Booneville, and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Thornton’s bond was set at $5,000.

